First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTLB opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $21.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.