First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the March 15th total of 810,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $$51.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,050. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

