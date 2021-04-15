First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the March 15th total of 810,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $$51.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,050. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit