Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Flex LNG worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $12,586,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Flex LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,849,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 709,419 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Danske lowered Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research note on Sunday.

FLNG stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $565.89 million, a P/E ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Flex LNG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flex LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

