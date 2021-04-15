FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 5,297 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 604.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 418,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 221,655 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:EVN opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.