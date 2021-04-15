FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 2,891 Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 384.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit