FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 2,891 Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 384.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

