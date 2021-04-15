FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 392 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $202.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $94.26 and a 1 year high of $204.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.13.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.