FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 8,000 Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 161,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kopin by 729.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 51,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $827.04 million, a PE ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 761,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,722,125 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

