FNY Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 33.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $841,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

PFLT opened at $12.49 on Thursday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $484.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.97.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $20.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.