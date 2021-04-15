FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,754,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 211,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 57,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 38,334 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 127,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period.

NYSE CEM opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

