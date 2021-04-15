FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 50,955 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,955 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quotient were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 21.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,851,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 672,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quotient by 157.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 55,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.60. Quotient Limited has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Quotient had a negative net margin of 222.46% and a negative return on equity of 2,307.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 30,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,926 shares in the company, valued at $580,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

