FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,076,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,414,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,529,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GOAC stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

GO Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC).

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.