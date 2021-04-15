FNY Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 36.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,437,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 347,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 330,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 232,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 51,117 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period.

NYSE BTT opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

