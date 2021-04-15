Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) vs. EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Financial Contrast

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fortescue Metals Group and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortescue Metals Group N/A N/A N/A EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and EMX Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortescue Metals Group 1 3 3 0 2.29 EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortescue Metals Group and EMX Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortescue Metals Group $12.82 billion 3.80 $4.74 billion $3.06 10.33 EMX Royalty $3.83 million 69.00 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

Fortescue Metals Group has higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty.

Volatility & Risk

Fortescue Metals Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Fortescue Metals Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fortescue Metals Group beats EMX Royalty on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, the company holds a portfolio of properties situated in Ecuador and Argentina. Further, it provides port towage services. Fortescue Metals Group Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

