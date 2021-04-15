Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to announce $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. FOX reported sales of $3.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $12.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $37.89. 3,786,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720,819. FOX has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,543,000 after purchasing an additional 558,941 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in FOX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $132,311,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FOX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

