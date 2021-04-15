Frank G. LapradeIii Sells 31,903 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of COF traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.88. 183,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,434. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $136.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,124,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Capital One Financial by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

