Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Freestone Resources shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 38,920 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR)

Freestone Resources, Inc, an oil and gas technology development company, engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents for various sectors in the oil and gas industry. The company offers Petrozene solvent that is primarily used to dissolve paraffin buildup and used for pipelines, oil storage tanks, oil sludge build up, de-emulsification, and well treatment, as well as used as a corrosion inhibitor and as a catalyst in opening up formations thereby aiding in oil production.

