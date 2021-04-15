Frontier Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:FRONU) Quiet Period Will End on April 20th

Frontier Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:FRONU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 20th. Frontier Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ FRONU opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.