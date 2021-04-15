Fruth Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.15. 59,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,817. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

