Fruth Investment Management Sells 100 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,157,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,507,000 after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,457,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $118.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average is $102.68.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

