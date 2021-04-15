Fruth Investment Management Sells 100 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $319.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,905. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $123.32 and a 12-month high of $323.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.59 and its 200 day moving average is $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

