Fruth Investment Management Trims Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.13. 8,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,510. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $172.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.