Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fuji Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS FELTY opened at $11.34 on Monday. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems, power and new energy, electronic devices, and food and beverage distribution businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors, photoconductors, and storage devices; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation Systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

