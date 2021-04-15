Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report $222.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.60 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $215.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $870.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.70 million to $885.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $863.90 million, with estimates ranging from $860.00 million to $869.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $24,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 820,931 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 770,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after acquiring an additional 646,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 572,288 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FULT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.09. 775,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,291. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

