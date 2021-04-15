FUZE Token (FUZE) Market Cap Reaches $93,116.54

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded up 62% against the US dollar. FUZE Token has a market cap of $93,116.54 and $59,671.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $121.64 or 0.00192098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00068300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.85 or 0.00274548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $467.44 or 0.00738215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,839.95 or 0.99240705 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00021816 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.80 or 0.00847743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 766 coins. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token

