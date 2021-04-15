FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aperam S.A. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aperam in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.54.

Get Aperam alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aperam has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $2.5166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.95%. Aperam’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.