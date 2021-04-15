FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aperam S.A. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aperam in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.54.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aperam has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $2.5166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.95%. Aperam’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit