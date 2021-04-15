FY2022 EPS Estimates for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Raised by Analyst

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Boise Cascade in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.42. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of BCC opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

