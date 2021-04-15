FY2025 EPS Estimates for Great Bear Resources Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) – Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Great Bear Resources in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.10.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GBR. CIBC lifted their price objective on Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price objective on Great Bear Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

GBR stock opened at C$15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$856.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.69. Great Bear Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.30 and a twelve month high of C$19.83.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

