Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GFASY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. Gafisa has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $3.96.
Gafisa Company Profile
