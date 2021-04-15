Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GFASY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. Gafisa has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $3.96.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

