Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Update

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMWKF traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.00. The stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 507. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.37 and its 200-day moving average is $139.27.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

