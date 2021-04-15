Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Update

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMWKF traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.00. The stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 507. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.37 and its 200-day moving average is $139.27.
About Games Workshop Group
