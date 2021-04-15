Gameswap Price Tops $2.63 on Major Exchanges (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $22.51 million and approximately $876,536.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gameswap has traded up 59.9% against the US dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for $2.63 or 0.00004175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00065152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.49 or 0.00712496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00087917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00033284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.14 or 0.05822707 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,564,535 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

