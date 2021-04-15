Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $70,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $907,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gartner by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,494 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $68,031,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,295,000 after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IT. Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $188.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.56 and a 12 month high of $191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. Gartner’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

