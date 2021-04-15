Generation Hemp Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Generation Hemp Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GENH stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.80. 2,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,007. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. Generation Hemp has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

About Generation Hemp

