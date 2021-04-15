Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research firms have commented on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In related news, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $121,110.00. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $38,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,669,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 1,332.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 146,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after acquiring an additional 125,272 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,310,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.95. 1,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.76. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

