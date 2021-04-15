Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 290.9% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,517. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average of $81.53. Givaudan has a one year low of $64.50 and a one year high of $89.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $2.7233 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Liberum Capital lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale cut Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Givaudan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

