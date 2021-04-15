Glenn Coleman Sells 4,002 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $282,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Glenn Coleman sold 12,500 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $875,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,061,750.00.

Shares of IART stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $70.95. 8,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,797. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 104.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 42.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.