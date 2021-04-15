Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $11.90

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $11.60. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Blue Group by 503.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides strategic technology and payments partner services to merchants worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It operates a technology platform that serves a network of approximately 400,000 merchant stores.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.