Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 50,637 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 544.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,637 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $74.56. 59,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,961. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $74.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.