Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $321.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,541. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $322.70. The company has a market capitalization of $346.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.10.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

