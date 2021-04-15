Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of KO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.46. The stock had a trading volume of 279,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,833,102. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

