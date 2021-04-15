Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,659 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,178. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.