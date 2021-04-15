Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of JKK stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $306.89. 14,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,674. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $139.41 and a 12-month high of $352.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.26.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

