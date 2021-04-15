Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,818 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 33.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.55. 273,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,531,716. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

