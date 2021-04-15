Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.7% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.37.

NYSE:MA traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $385.74. 92,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The firm has a market cap of $383.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

