Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,489,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.