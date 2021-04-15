Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,120,462. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

