Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 937,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,188,982. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $78.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.