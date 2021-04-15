Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 357 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 48,825 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $77.00. 386,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,773,746. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.78. The company has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.