Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 6.3% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,068,000 after purchasing an additional 146,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $339.84. 1,922,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,591,258. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $203.63 and a one year high of $341.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

