Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Down 44.9% in March

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the March 15th total of 202,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,368,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,202,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,221,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,397,000 after buying an additional 295,752 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after buying an additional 211,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 584,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 41,084 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 549,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 358,394 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock remained flat at $$22.83 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,935,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,872. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

