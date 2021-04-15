Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,518 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

ADBE stock opened at $510.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.21 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

